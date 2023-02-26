e-Paper Get App
Indore: 2 TIs line attached for not paying heed to principal Vimukta's complaints about student who later set her ablaze

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Principal Vimukta Sharma |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two SHOs posted at Simrol police station were attached to the district police line (rural) on Sunday for not paying heed to principal Vimukta Sharma’s complaints regarding the student who later set her ablaze, leading to her death.

According to the order issued by SP (rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde, action has been taken against Depalpur police station in-charge Dharmendra Shivhare (then in charge of Simrol police station) and present Simrol police station in-charge RNS Bhadauria. 

Lodged complaint three times

BM College of Pharmacy’s principal Vimukta Sharma and college management had lodged complaints against ex-student Ashutosh Srivastava at the police station three times, but the police did not take the complaint seriously. The police officers neither investigated the complaint nor took any action against the accused, as a result of which he poured petrol on Vimukta and set her ablaze outside the college campus.

Vimukta succumbed to her injuries on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

