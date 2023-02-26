Indore: After struggling for life for five days, Vimukta succumbs to burns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prof Vimukta Sharma, principal of BM College of Pharmacy, succumbed to her burns around 3.45 am in a city hospital on Saturday. She was struggling for life for the last five days after being set ablaze by an ex-student of the college, allegedly over delay in issuing his marksheet. The scene at the Pipliyarao Mukti Dham near Regional Park turned poignant when her body was consigned to flames by her daughter and husband.

The funeral procession was taken out from her house in Anand Nagar in the city around 1 pm. A large number of people were present in the procession. Angry women demanded that the accused be set ablaze. Principal Sharma’s mother-in-law alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of the police and the college management.

On Monday, Sharma was set ablaze by Ashutosh Shrivastav when she had stopped to collect bilvapatra (the leaf which is offered to lord Shiva) outside the college campus. In the incident, the accused also received burns. According to the police, he tried to jump in the Tinchha Fall after the incident but was saved by the police and later detained. After treatment, he was arrested by the police a couple of days ago. Sharma had suffered 80% burns and was admitted to Choithram Hospital for treatment.

Ashutosh had completed BPharma in July 2022. However, he was yet to receive his final marksheet. Hence, he was allegedly upset with the college management. A large number of protests are taking place in the city after the incident demanding strict action against the accused. Collector Ilayaraja T has booked the accused under NSA.