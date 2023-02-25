Indore: City gets Rs 42 crore to facilitate mobility of differently-abled in govt offices

MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Prdaesh): Indore has been allocated a sum of Rs 42 crore under the Sugam Bharat Abhiyan, being run by the central government to make the movement of Divyangs (differently-abled people) easy in government buildings.

Using the fund, 65 buildings in Indore district will be made barrier free for the differently-abled. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union social justice and empowerment minister Virendra Kumar Khatik for the allocation of the fund. Lalwani informed on Saturday that the Prime Minister has taken a pledge to make government buildings barrier free for the convenience of Divyangs and under this pledge, Indore has received this amount.

Nodal officer, monitoring committee to be appointed

In a program organised by a private company, various equipments were distributed to the Divyangs for their convenience. MP Shankar Lalwani, Collector Ilayaraja T were present in the program.

Lalwani further said, “Work should be done on making government buildings of Indore district barrier-free soon with the Rs 42 crore received from the central government and a nodal officer should be appointed for this. Along with this, a monitoring committee should also be appointed to review these works.”