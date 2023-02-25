Madhya Pradesh: In poll year, ex BJP MLA from Bhind Kushwah, son get 6-month jail term in a 11-year-old case

Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh: An MLA court, on Saturday, ordered a six-month jail term to former BJP MLA from Bhind-- Narendra Singh Kushwah, his son and four others for creating obstruction in the investigation in a case where they allegedly beat an IPS officer 11 years ago.

The order comes at a crucial time-- as MP eyes Assembly Elections this year. If Kushwah wants to contest the upcoming polls, he will have to go through a long judicial procedure.

The case dates back to March 8 ,2012. It was Holi, when the then Bhind ASP A Jaydevan was on his way to SP office. He was passing by the Lehar Chauraha area, when he saw a liquor shop was open despite Holi being a dry-day. He stopped and called his team.

On receiving information, more cops came to look into the matter.The police swung into action and started quizzing the shop-owner as to why the shop was opened on a dry day. As soon as this information reached the then MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah, he along with his son Pushpendra Singh and 20 other supporters rushed to the spot.

Kushwa allegedly hurled abuses at ASP Jaydevan, and a heated argument broke out between the two. Following which, Kushwaha, along with his son and supporters, started beating the police officer.

Officer Jaydevan informed his colleagues about the incident, following which the then sub-inspector Rabudi Singh filed a complaint against Kushwah and others for causing obstruction in the investigation.

Police presented a challan in the court. After several hearings, special Judge Mahindra Saini, convicted Narendra Singh Kushwaha, his son and Pushpendra Singh and supporters-- Raju Kushwah, Rahul Singh, Chote Singh and Arvind, and ordered a six-month jail term, along with a penalty of Rs 500 each.