 'Indian Batsmen Don't Want To Be Exposed': Engineer Surprised By Rohit's Decision To Bowl in WTC Final (WATCH)
Farokh Engineer feels that the Indian team management didn't want to expose the batters against the Australian fast bowlers which is why they opted to bowl first.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer was surprised by Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first after he won the toss in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia on Wednesday. Rohit opted to bowl probably after looking at the covering of grass at The Oval pitch in London.

The surface has been made to assist the fast bowlers and with India playing four seamers in their playing XI, the decision is justified in a way.

But Engineer is looking at the flip side of the call and he feels that the Indian team management didn't want to expose the batters to the likes of Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Cameron Green which is why they opted to bowl first.

article-image

'Bold' decision to bowl first

"...India winning the toss, the decision (to bowl first) is a bit surprising but I think the decision was taken because our batsmen do not want to be exposed to the Australian attack on a fresh green track," Engineer who is settled in England, told ANI.

"We are hopeful, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are effective. I think they will be effective...It's not a bad decision but a bold decision," he added.

The 85-year-old however, was impressed with the playing XI that India picked for this Test match.

"He (Cheteshwar Pujara) is a key member of the side. So are Virat and Shubman Gill, we have a very good batting lineup. It's a very good all-round side," Engineer said.

article-image

