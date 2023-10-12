India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: WR Announces Second Pair Of World Cup Special Trains From Mumbai To Ahmedabad

Representative photo

In response to the overwhelming demand from cricket enthusiasts eager to witness the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad, Western Railway has taken decisive action by announcing a second special train.

All 1230 (total carrying capacity) tickets of first world cup special train were sold out in a mere 17 minutes on Thursday leaving many disappointed fans on a waiting list.

This proactive move by Western Railway includes a significant increase in seating capacity compared to the first special train, offering 1531 seats for passionate cricket fans. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, disclosed the schedule for this new special train, with departure from Mumbai Central at 11.20 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023, and arrival in Ahmedabad at 07.20 am the following day. The return journey, Train No. 09016, departs from Ahmedabad at 02.00 am on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and arrives at Mumbai Central at 10.30 am on the same day.

World Cup special train stoppages

According to WR, the second World Cup special train will make stops at various stations, including Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Vadodara Junction, ensuring convenient access for fans from multiple locations. The train composition offers AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and Second Class Seating coaches, catering to different traveler preferences.

Bookings from October 13

Ticket bookings for Train No. 09015 and 09016 (second world cup special) are set to commence on October 13, 2023, and can be made at all PRS Counters and the IRCTC website. It's important to note that these trains will operate as Special Trains on Special Fare.

1st World Cup special train

Western Railway had previously introduced the first pair of World Cup special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in anticipation of the India-Pakistan cricket match. The tickets for the first world cup special train were similarly sold out in a mere 17 minutes, underlining the immense excitement and fervor surrounding this highly anticipated cricket rivalry.

"All 1230 tickets for the Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central trip were sold out in a remarkable 6 minutes, further emphasizing the significance of this event for cricket fans" said an official adding that the overwhelming demand for these special trains underscores the significance of this cricket rivalry and the passion it stirs in fans.

