 India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023 Weather Forecast: Rain Predicted In Ahmedabad On October 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia vs Pakistan, CWC 2023 Weather Forecast: Rain Predicted In Ahmedabad On October 14

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023 Weather Forecast: Rain Predicted In Ahmedabad On October 14

The much-awaited World Cup contest between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city's Motera area on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Rain might play spoilsport during the cricket match between India and Pakistan here on October 14 and the Navratri festival with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light showers in the city and north Gujarat for that period.

The much-awaited World Cup contest between India and Pakistan will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city's Motera area on Saturday, while the nine-day-long Navratri festival begins on October 15.

According to the latest weather update shared by the IMD, light rains may occur at "isolated places" in north Gujarat districts, and Ahmedabad on October 14 and 15.

Read Also
Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Team India Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of High-Profile Clash; Watch Video
article-image

"While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14.

"The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Arvalli," said Manorama Mohanty, director of Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

She added that light rains are also expected in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts on October 16, adding that the possibility of light rains at a few places in Ahmedabad cannot be ruled out for that day also.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Hyderabad Warmed Up To Pakistan With Its Famous Biriyani, Sportsmanship And Love...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Muhammad Rizwan Says 'Allah To India Ke Virat Kohli Ka Bhi Hai' Ahead Of...

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Muhammad Rizwan Says 'Allah To India Ke Virat Kohli Ka Bhi Hai' Ahead Of...

IOC Suspends Russian Olympic Committee With Immediate Effect For Incorporating Ukrainian Sports...

IOC Suspends Russian Olympic Committee With Immediate Effect For Incorporating Ukrainian Sports...

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023 Weather Forecast: Rain Predicted In Ahmedabad On October 14

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023 Weather Forecast: Rain Predicted In Ahmedabad On October 14

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: WR Announces Second Pair Of World Cup Special Trains From Mumbai To...

India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: WR Announces Second Pair Of World Cup Special Trains From Mumbai To...

'No Naach Gana For Indian Team?': Fans Not Happy With Home Side's Low-Key Welcome In Ahmedabad;...

'No Naach Gana For Indian Team?': Fans Not Happy With Home Side's Low-Key Welcome In Ahmedabad;...