India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: When And Where To Watch?

India vs Pakistan. | (Credits: Hockey India)

In what will be India's final group-stage match of the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, they will lock horns with Pakistan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The high-voltage clash will get underway on 20:30 pm IST and shall be live streamed in India as viewers expect an intriguing contest.

The two sides have produced some intriguing contests over the years; however, India, ranked No.4, should fancy their chances of beating a young Pakistan side with ease as the latter eye a semi-final spot. Pakistan could see lose out on a semi-final berth if Japan emerge victorious against China earlier in the day.

The hosts, meanwhile, have sealed a semi-final spot by edging out Korea in their previous fixture with a 3-2 triumph. India started their campaign with a 7-2 win over China, but only managed a 1-1 draw against Japan. They are also at the top with 10 points from 4 matches, while Pakistan are 4th in the table. Pakistan suffered a comprehensive 3-1 loss to Malaysia before drawing against Korea and Japan. Their only win came against China.

When will India-Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match take place?

August 9th (Wednesday) 20:30 pm.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey game?

The live streaming of the high-voltage clash will be on FanCode. As far as the live telecast goes, it will be available on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

