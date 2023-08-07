 WATCH: Japanese Hockey Team Players Clean Their Dressing Room, Leave It Spotless After Match vs Malaysia
The Japanese players picked up their garbage and made sure to leave the dressing room probably even cleaner than when they first entered it.

FPJ Web Desk
article-image

The Japanese people are known for their cleanliness and hygene. Not only the citizens make sure to keep their houses and surrounding clean in their own country, but they also make sure to do the same when they travel abroad as well.

The Japanese men's hockey team, which is in Chennai for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, earned praise from all quarters after a video of the players cleaning up their dressing room after their match against Malaysia went viral on social media.

"How the Japanese leave their dressing room after every match. Sparkling Clean," Hockey India wrote as they posted the video on social media.

Japan meanwhile, are languishing in fifth position in the 6-team tournament after two draws and two defeats from four games so far.

They will next face last-placed China in their final Pool game on August 9.

article-image

Similar scenes witness during FIFA World Cups

This is not the first time that we have seen Japanese athletes doing such a thing.

The Japanese men's football team had done the same during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well.

The players and Japanese fans were seen cleaning up the locker room and the stands after every game they played in the tournament, earning the respect of one and all.

The same was witnessed in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and also during the 2019 Asia Cup football tournaments.

article-image

