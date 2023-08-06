'Have Some Empathy For Our Soldiers': Decorated War Hero Blasts Sports Minister Anurag Thakur For Hosting Pakistan In Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Retired major is unhappy with Anurag Thakur. | (Credits: Twitter)

Retired soldier Pawan Kumar has lashed out at Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for hosting Pakistan for the ongoing Asian Hockey Championship Trophy in Chennai. Pawan Kumar's statement comes after it emerged that 3 soldiers were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday. Kumar stated that India cannot afford to host its enemy at home.

Security forces launched a high-level operation on Saturday to spot the terrorists, who reportedly snatched four AK-47 rifles from the army personnel. As per news agency PTI, officials claimed that the terrorists infiltrated in India through the Pir Pinjal range and that India have deployed additional troops to trace them.

Amry veteran questions whether Ukraine and Russia can compete in a football match:

Pawan Kumar took to his official Twitter handle and urged Anurag Thakur to understand the magnitude of what they have lost and want Pakistan to return home. He wrote:

"Hello @ianuragthakur I don't know if you have any soldier from your family or you ever had one , to understand the pain of sacrifices of a soldier. But as a senior minister you need to understand that we can not afford to host the enemy at our home. We lost three soldiers fighting Pakistan sponsored terrorists Have some Empathy for our soldiers please."

"Kick their hockey team out. We are enemies, simple , straight. Do you think Russia and Ukraine can have a football match?"

India and Pakistan to lock horns on Wednesday:

According to the current schedule of the Asian Hockey Championship 2023, India and Pakistan will lock horns on Wednesday (August 9th).

The two sides have played a couple of games each so far. Pakistan have lost and drawn one match apiece. On the other hand, India defeated China comprehensively and drew with Japn.

