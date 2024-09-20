 'Seemed An Inning Without Purpose': Sanjay Manjrekar On KL Rahul's Knock Of 16 Runs in IND vs BAN 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Seemed An Inning Without Purpose': Sanjay Manjrekar On KL Rahul's Knock Of 16 Runs in IND vs BAN 1st Test

'Seemed An Inning Without Purpose': Sanjay Manjrekar On KL Rahul's Knock Of 16 Runs in IND vs BAN 1st Test

Rahul was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 16 runs off 52 balls which came at a strike rate of 30.77.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
ANI

Chennai: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised middle-order batter, KL Rahul following his disappointing performance on the first day of the Chennai Test on Thursday.

"Completely understandable that they went for KL Rahul, It was just about experience, class, and recent form - the century in South Africa and an 80 in the only Test he played against England. But this is KL Rahul's story, It is amazing that he plays a brilliant innings at the Test level and the next two to three innings, it seems like he has got a pair in the last Test. Even when you saw him bat today, it almost seemed an inning without purpose," said Manjrekar as quoted by ESPNcricinfo

Rahul was sent back to the pavilion by right-arm spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz after scoring just 16 runs off 52 balls which came at a strike rate of 30.77. He was dismissed when team India's score was 144.

Read Also
IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Highlights: R Ashwin Scores His 6th Hundred As Dominant India Reach...
article-image

Further, Manjrekar stated that there is a temperament problem for Rahul during the time of batting and because of which he is failing to score runs for his side in the longest format of the game.

FPJ Shorts
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues

He added, "That is more of a temperamental problem with KL Rahul that has plagued him for 50 Test matches because the numbers that he has, while he has got some brilliant hundreds, an average of 34 with quite a few 100s in testing conditions tells you about his temperament, which we got a look at today as well,"

File photo

File photo |

India vs Bangladesh Day 1 highlights

Recapping the first day of play, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the Chennai Test, the first of the two-match series with India. India's top-order collapsed, and the team was struggling at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game.

But India were reduced to 144/6 and Ashwin and Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched an unbeaten 195-run partnership, ending the day at 339/6.

Hasan Mahmud (4/58) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0) and Virat Kohli (6).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 2 LIVE: Bangladesh Resume Innings, Trail India (376) By 350 Runs After...

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 2 LIVE: Bangladesh Resume Innings, Trail India (376) By 350 Runs After...

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets...

IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud Makes History At Chepauk After Five Wicket Haul Against India

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Hasan Mahmud Makes History At Chepauk After Five Wicket Haul Against India

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How...

Sumit Nagal Demanded Fee Of ₹45 lakh To Play For India Claims AITA; Standard Practice Says India's...

Sumit Nagal Demanded Fee Of ₹45 lakh To Play For India Claims AITA; Standard Practice Says India's...