KL Rahul Retires? Fake Post Circulated On Social Media Sends Fans Into Frenzy

A fake post on KL Rahul announcing is retirement from cricket is going viral on social media. The post speaks about the cricketer being very excited about the new chapter that lies ahead, while cherishing the time spent in cricket.

The fake post said, "After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to announce my retirement from professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, as the sport has been a significant part of my life for many years.

"I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from my family, friends, teammates, and fans throughout my career. The experiences and memories I have gained on and off the field are truly invaluable. I am honored to have represented my country and played alongside so many talented individuals".

"While I am excited about the new chapter that lies ahead, I will always cherish the time spent in the game. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey."

KL Rahul recently featured in the series against Sri Lanka after missing out on a place in the T20 World Cup squad. The right handed batsman however failed to impress with the bat with sting of low scores. Rahul is only 32 years old, many believe that he still has a significant amount of cricket to offer.

KL Rahul to make major announcement

While the fake news of his retirement are doing rounds on social media, the cricket himself took to Instagram and made a major announcement on his Instagram handle.

The message in the latest post read "I have an announcement to make, stay tuned..."

KL Rahul set to play Duleep trophy

Ahead of the series against Bangladesh, KL Rahul will be seen in action in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024 which is set to start from September 5. He is facing a huge challenge to retain his place in Team India with competition from the likes of Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, and Rishabh Pant.

A strong performance in the Duleep Trophy could improve his chances of securing a place in the India side that will be facing Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025.