IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Live: Bangladesh Win Toss, Elect To Field Against India At Chepauk

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Live: Playing XI

Bangladesh XI: 1 Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto wins the toss elect to field first at Chepauk

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 1 Live: Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana

Welcome to the much-anticipated Test series between India and Bangladesh

Preview

Team India enters as the favourites in the two match test series , but don’t count out Bangladesh they are riding high after a convincing 2-0 series win against Pakistan recently.

If India secures a win in this series, they will join an elite group of teams with more Test victories than losses, including Australia, England, Pakistan, and South Africa.

The spotlight will be on Rishabh Pant as well who making his much-awaited return after a serious car accident sidelined him earlier this year. His last international appearance was also against Bangladesh, where he scored a brilliant 93 off 104 balls.

India has a packed five-month calendar ahead, featuring two Tests against Bangladesh, three against New Zealand, and the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Bangladesh on the other hand appears more balanced and resilient than ever. They’ll be looking to upset the odds against India, making this series even more intriguing. Will India assert their dominance, or will Bangladesh pull off a stunning upset?