'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video

Spectators at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai were in awe of Rohit Sharma as they gave him a rousing reception when he walked out to bat on day 1 of the opening Test against Bangladesh. In a video that is going viral on social media, the fans were heard chanting 'India cha Raja, Rohit Sharma.

The 37-year-old has garnered a massive fan following ever since he captained the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2024 title. The classy right-handed batter finished as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz with 257 runs alongside a best of 92 against Australia at Gros Islet.

Meanwhile, here's the video of the crowd in Chennai providing a rousing reception to Rohit:

Huge roar "India cha Raja Rohit Sharma" chants for captain Rohit Sharma at Chepauk.🥵🔥



— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 19, 2024

Rohit Sharma dismissed cheaply as India's top-order collapse after losing the toss:

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter was dismissed for a single-figure score by right-arm seamer Hasan Mahmud, who also sent back Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession. With the conditions overcast in Chennai, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chose to bowl first.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana