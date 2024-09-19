 'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video

'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video

Rohit Sharma was given a rousing reception as he walked out to bat on day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Spectators at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai were in awe of Rohit Sharma as they gave him a rousing reception when he walked out to bat on day 1 of the opening Test against Bangladesh. In a video that is going viral on social media, the fans were heard chanting 'India cha Raja, Rohit Sharma.

Read Also
IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Spotted Arriving In Chennai Surrounded By Heavy Security...
article-image

The 37-year-old has garnered a massive fan following ever since he captained the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2024 title. The classy right-handed batter finished as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz with 257 runs alongside a best of 92 against Australia at Gros Islet.

Meanwhile, here's the video of the crowd in Chennai providing a rousing reception to Rohit:

Rohit Sharma dismissed cheaply as India's top-order collapse after losing the toss:

FPJ Shorts
National Institute Of Animation & Gaming Set To Launch In Mumbai: All You Need to Know
National Institute Of Animation & Gaming Set To Launch In Mumbai: All You Need to Know
Bangladesh Pacer Hasan Mahmud Has Major Record Insight Against India In IND vs BAN 1st Test
Bangladesh Pacer Hasan Mahmud Has Major Record Insight Against India In IND vs BAN 1st Test
'NDA's 'Indifference' Towards Dalits At Its Peak In Bihar,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Nawada Incident
'NDA's 'Indifference' Towards Dalits At Its Peak In Bihar,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge On Nawada Incident
ISRO To Launch Grand Space Projects Including Chandrayaan 4 And Indian Space Station, As Union Cabinet Approves
ISRO To Launch Grand Space Projects Including Chandrayaan 4 And Indian Space Station, As Union Cabinet Approves

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter was dismissed for a single-figure score by right-arm seamer Hasan Mahmud, who also sent back Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession. With the conditions overcast in Chennai, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chose to bowl first.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test;...

'India Cha Raja': Rohit Sharma Given Rousing Reception At Chepauk On Day 1 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test;...

'Mujhe Kyun Maar Rahe Ho': Rishabh Pant Involved In Heated Argument With Bangladesh Counterpart...

'Mujhe Kyun Maar Rahe Ho': Rishabh Pant Involved In Heated Argument With Bangladesh Counterpart...

Virat Kohli OUT, Rishabh Pant IN: Chennai Crowd Cheers Team India Wicketkeeper As He Walks Into Bat...

Virat Kohli OUT, Rishabh Pant IN: Chennai Crowd Cheers Team India Wicketkeeper As He Walks Into Bat...

IND vs BAN: All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja Becomes 1st Active BJP Member To Play Test Cricket For India

IND vs BAN: All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja Becomes 1st Active BJP Member To Play Test Cricket For India

Welcome Back Spidey! Rishabh Pant Makes Test Return After 632 Days In India vs Bangladesh Series...

Welcome Back Spidey! Rishabh Pant Makes Test Return After 632 Days In India vs Bangladesh Series...