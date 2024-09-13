IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Spotted Arriving In Chennai Surrounded By Heavy Security Ahead Of 1st Test; Video

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India's batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen arriving in Chennai ahead of the first of the two Tests against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19. The decorated pair arrived in Chennai with heavy security surrounding them as videos of the same went viral on social media.

Both Kohli and Rohit were last seen for India during the three-game ODI series in Sri Lanka. While the latter was in imperious form in all three matches, Kohli struggled as he registered 24, 14, and 20 as India eventually lost the series, with spin proving to be their undoing.

VIDEO | Team India captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Chennai late last night ahead of the Test match against Bangladesh.



The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will begin on September 19 in Chennai. The second Test will be played in Kanpur.

Virat Kohli came directly to the Chennai Airport from London at 4 AM early in the Morning.

Kohli had also missed India's last Test series against England played at home as he stayed with his wife Anushka Sharma due to the birth of their second child.

"I personally don't think that Bangladesh will give India a tough time" - Dinesh Karthik

Meanwhile, former Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels Bangladesh doesn't have enough firepower to trouble India. He told Cricbuzz:

"I personally don't think that Bangladesh will give India a tough time. Beating India in India is a humongous task, and although Bangladesh has played well in Pakistan, I don't believe they'll trouble India much."

India, notably, haven't lost a Test series on home soil since 2012. The selectors have also named a full-strength squad for the first red-ball game of the home season. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are riding high on confidence after a historic series win in Pakistan. However, they must produce incredibly special to upstage India.