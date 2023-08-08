'India Haar Rahi Hai Aur Ye Naach Rahe Hain': Fans Troll Ravindra Jadeja Amid Men In Blue's Struggles In West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja has faced trolls as India struggle in the West Indies. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is arguably one of the most energetic characters on the field. While fielding remains Jadeja's strongest suit, the Saurashtra all-rounder has been a bona fide match-winner even with the ball and bat. Nevertheless, the veteran cricketer's dancing skills are equally impressive, as displayed in one of the videos.

In a video uploaded by the Chennai Super Kings' official Instagram handle, the left-arm spinner could be seen dancing in the song 'Muqabla' on the streets of the United Staes during a vacation. The video was captioned as, 'When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU!'.

While Jadeja was part of the ODI squad that won the three-match series in the West Indies, the selectors have rested him for the five-game T20I series. With India currently trailing the series by 2-0, the 34-year-old's dancing has not gone well with the fans as a few have urged Team India in the comments section to concentrate on their on-field performances.

West Indies look to register T20I series win against India:

With the Caribbeans losing both Test and ODI series to India, they will not want to let go of the opportunity to win in the shortest format. Should they beat the Men in Blue in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, it will be a confidence-boosting victory for them, especially after failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023.

At the same time, Hardik Pandya will be under pressure after earning credits for his captaincy in the last two IPL seasons. India's batting unit has been the biggest letdown in the first two T20Is and Hardik lamented the same after a two-wicket loss in the second game.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)