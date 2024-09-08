 India At Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 11 Schedule: Pooja Ojha Looks To Add One More Medal On The Final Day
India At Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 11 Schedule: Pooja Ojha Looks To Add One More Medal On The Final Day

Pooja Ojha prepares to compete in the Para Canoe Women’s KL1 200m Semi-finals. She will be the only Indian athlete to compete on the final day

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Image: X

India had a historic Paris Paralympics with 29 medals so far in the competition. The ongoing Paralympics Games will conclude on Sunday following a Closing Ceremony Parade in Paris. However before the conclusion, India will have a chance to make it 30 medal as Pooja Ojha prepares to compete in the Para Canoe Women’s KL1 200m Semi-finals. She will be the only Indian athlete to compete on the final day of the Paralympic Games.

On Saturday India had a disappointing campaign as they failed to win any medal. India’s para-cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya wrapped up their Paris Paralympics journey without any medals, finishing the men’s and women’s road race C1-3 events a lap behind the leaders .

Suyash Jadhav failed to enter the final of the men’s 50m butterfly S7 here on Saturday. The 30-year-old finished in the fifth spot in his heat with a timing of 33.47 and 10th-spot overall.

India’s last medal came on Friday night as Hokato Hotozhe Sema won a historic bronze in the men’s shot put. The Paralympics in Paris saw the Indian team eclipse its 19-medal haul in the Tokyo Games three years ago to register its best ever performance in the biggest multi-sporting event The closing ceremony, in which sprinter Preethi Pal and archer Harvinder Singh will be India’s flag-bearers,

India's schedule for Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 11:

1:30 PM: Para Canoe – Women’s Singles Kayak 200m KL1 (Semi-finals) – Pooja Ojha

2:55 PM: Para Canoe – Women’s Singles Kayak 200m KL1 Final (If qualified) – Pooja Ojha

