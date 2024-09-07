 India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Landmine Blast Survivor Hokato Sema Defies Odds To Clinch Bronze In Men's Shot Put
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia At Paris Paralympics 2024: Landmine Blast Survivor Hokato Sema Defies Odds To Clinch Bronze In Men's Shot Put

India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Landmine Blast Survivor Hokato Sema Defies Odds To Clinch Bronze In Men's Shot Put

The 40-year-old Dimapur-born Army man started with a mediocre throw of 13.88m before he hit a purple patch.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
article-image
Hokato Sema. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Landmine blast survivor Indian shot-putter Hokato Sema came up with his career-best throw of 14.65 metres to secure a bronze medal for the country in the men's F57 category final at the Paralympic Games here on Friday.

Read Also
Harvinder Singh’s Farm Archery Practice Video During COVID Resurfaces After Paris Paralympics Gold...
article-image

The 40-year-old Dimapur-born Army man, who had won the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Para Games last year, started with a mediocre throw of 13.88m before he hit a purple patch.

The only athlete from Nagaland who is part of the Indian contingent at the Paralympics touched the 14m mark on his second throw and then improved further with a heave of 14.40m.

However, Sema, who lost his left leg in a landmine blast while taking part in an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Chowkibal in 2002, achieved his best throw in his his fourth throw, surpassing his personal best of 14.49m on way to the bronze medal.

FPJ Shorts
Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe To CBI; Says 'If All Angles Not Probed, Would Lead To Travesty Of Justice'
Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe To CBI; Says 'If All Angles Not Probed, Would Lead To Travesty Of Justice'
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024 Result Announced; Check Here
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024 Result Announced; Check Here
Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case
Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After Securing Bronze In Paris 2024 Paralympics
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After Securing Bronze In Paris 2024 Paralympics

Iran's Yasin Khosravi, the 31-year-old two-time para world champion and Hangzhou Para Games gold medallist, clinched the top spot with a Paralympic record of 15.96m, which he achieved on his fourth attempt. He missed rewriting his own world mark of 16.01m by just five centimetres.

Brazil's Thiago Dos Santos took the silver with his best throw of 15.06m.

Hokato Sema's fellow countryman Rana Soman fails to grab a medal:

Sema, who was encouraged by a senior army official at the Pune-based Artificial Limb Centre to take up shot put after seeing his fitness, took up the sport in 2016 at the age of 32 and was soon competing in the National Para Athletics Championships in Jaipur the same year.

The other Indian in the fray, Rana Soman, silver medallist at the Hangzhou Para Games, finished fifth with a best throw of 14.07m.

F57 category is for field athletes with movement affected to a low degree in one leg, moderately in both feet or the absence of limbs. These athletes have to compensate for significant asymmetry in power from the legs but have full upper body power.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After...

'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After...

India At Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10 Schedule: Navdeep Singh Eyes 4th Medal In Javelin Throw,...

India At Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 10 Schedule: Navdeep Singh Eyes 4th Medal In Javelin Throw,...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Landmine Blast Survivor Hokato Sema Defies Odds To Clinch Bronze In...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Landmine Blast Survivor Hokato Sema Defies Odds To Clinch Bronze In...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 9 Highlights: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Clinches Bronze In Men's Shot...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 9 Highlights: Hokato Hotozhe Sema Clinches Bronze In Men's Shot...

'Indians Love Beating Australia In Any Form Of Cricket': Usman Khawaja Looking Forward To BGT...

'Indians Love Beating Australia In Any Form Of Cricket': Usman Khawaja Looking Forward To BGT...