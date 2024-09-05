 Watch: Harvinder Singh’s Farm Archery Practice Video During COVID Resurfaces After Paris Paralympics Gold
Watch: Harvinder Singh's Farm Archery Practice Video During COVID Resurfaces After Paris Paralympics Gold

The nationwide lockdown during the COVID-19 may have thrown Harvinder Singh's training schedule in disarray but thanks to fathers support he was able to continue his practice on the farm.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Image: X

Harvinder Singh is currently the talk of the town after winning historic gold medal at Paris Paralympics. The 33-year-old Indian created history becoming the country's first-ever Paralympic gold medalist in para-archery. Despite facing significant challenges through his life the archer from Haryana is now at the top of the world.

Following his gold medal win at Paris Paralympics, a video has surfaced online where Harvinder can be seen practicing on a farm converted into practice area during COVID lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown his training schedule in disarray. However thanks to support of his father he was able to continue his practice on the farm.

Harvinder's love for Archery

Harvinder’s journey to the top has been anything but easy. As a child, he suffered a medical mishap that left him with a disability affecting his legs. Life threw more challenges his way when he contracted dengue fever, and a severe reaction to an injection left him struggling with his mobility.

There is a saying that Faith doesn’t remove your problems, it transforms them. That is exactly what happened with the para archer. Despite such major issue, he fell in love with archery in 2012, by watching the event on TV during 2012 London Olympics. Inspired by sport he has been honing his skills ever since.

Paris Olympic Glory

Having won tournaments before pandemic, Harvinder had to settle for a bronze medal in Tokyo. However in Paris, he neither showed fatigue or nerves to secure five back-to-back wins in a day.

Reserving his best for the final, Harvinder nailed three 10s in his last four arrows to knock out his 44-year-old opponent from Poland Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 (28-24, 28-27, 29-25). Harvinder’s incredible achievement at the Paris Paralympics is a testament to his resilience and dedication, turning his struggles into a triumphant story of success.

