ACC President Mohsin Naqvi Set To Present Trophy After IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Team India's Stance Remains Unclear

Image: BCCI/X

As the cricketing world gears up for the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, a new layer of tension has emerged, this time off the field. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that he will be presenting the Asia Cup trophy to the winning team after the match. While such a gesture is standard protocol for the ACC chief, this particular instance carries far more weight given the strained relations between India and Pakistan, both diplomatically and within cricketing structures.

Naqvi’s decision comes at a time when India and Pakistan have been under the spotlight not only for their on-field rivalry but also for their off-field conduct. During earlier encounters in this tournament, Indian players notably refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, reportedly as a silent tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Given this backdrop, Naqvi’s presence on the presentation stage raises critical questions. If India wins the final, will the players, particularly captain Suryakumar Yadav, accept the trophy from him? And if they do, will there be a handshake, a nod, or a carefully calculated silence? These questions are not just ceremonial, they carry symbolic significance in a match that already transcends sport.

The BCCI has not issued any official statement regarding its stance on Naqvi’s role in the post-match presentation. However, there is growing speculation that India might either avoid direct interaction with Naqvi or downplay the moment in subtle protest. Some reports even suggest that if India wins, the team could choose not to receive the trophy directly from the PCB chief, although such a move would undoubtedly dominate headlines and invite varied interpretations from across the cricketing world.

All eyes will now be on the trophy presentation ceremony. What would normally be a routine conclusion to a high-stakes match has now become a moment rich with potential symbolism. Viewers and media outlets will be watching closely, not just for the result of the game, but for the interactions, body language, and choices made in those final few moments on stage.

Whether India chooses to adhere to protocol or quietly express dissent will become part of the final’s legacy. With the stage set and emotions running high, the post-match ceremony could prove to be just as memorable as the cricket that precedes it.

'If Someone Wants To Be Aggressive...': Salman Agha Makes Massive Comment On Haris Rauf's Controversial Gestures During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

As the cricketing world braces for the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has made headlines with his strong stance on on-field aggression. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Agha defended his team’s emotional celebrations throughout the tournament, while also calling for balance and self-control.

When asked about the bold gestures by some of his players, such as Sahibzada Farhan mimicking a rifle celebration and Haris Rauf enacting a crashing airplane and showing six fingers, Agha was unapologetic. He said that players must be allowed to express themselves, especially in high-pressure games like an India-Pakistan final. “Every individual has their own ways. If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not? If you take the aggression from a fast bowler, then what’s left?” Agha remarked.

However, the Pakistan skipper also clarified that such expressions should not cross the line into disrespect. He emphasized that while he gives his players a free hand to play with passion, that freedom comes with responsibility. “Every player knows how to deal with their emotions. As a captain, I give a free hand to any player to react the way they want on the ground unless they disrespect or do something that would bring embarrassment to our people. Until someone does that, there is no problem from me,” he explained.

With the final set for September 28, both teams are aware that the stakes are immense, not just in terms of cricketing glory, but also national pride. India come into the final unbeaten, while Pakistan are hoping to peak at the right moment. In such an atmosphere, emotions are bound to run high. Agha’s challenge as captain will be to ensure that his players play with fire, but without burning bridges.