'They Can Do Whatever…': Salman Agha Reacts As Suryakumar Yadav Reportedly Skips Photoshoot Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, another flashpoint has emerged. According to reports, India captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly declined to appear for a joint pre-match photoshoot alongside Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. The decision has drawn attention amid ongoing tensions and heightened scrutiny surrounding India-Pakistan encounters.

When asked about Yadav’s absence during media interactions, Salman Agha responded with measured diplomacy. He stated that it was entirely up to the Indian team whether they wished to participate in the photoshoot. “They can do whatever they want, we will just follow the protocol,” Agha told reporters, signaling Pakistan’s intent to remain professional despite the situation.

Although India has already defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament, in both the group-stage and Super 4 matches, the final offers Pakistan a chance for redemption and a shot at the Asia Cup title. With both sides aware of the stakes, all eyes will be on the pitch as cricket takes center stage over controversies.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan captain Salman Agha addressed a sensitive issue that has added emotional weight to the tournament. In the pre-match press conference, Agha was asked about the noticeable change in post-match conduct, particularly India's refusal to shake hands after the September 14 group-stage clash.

Responding candidly, Agha said, “I have been playing cricket since 2007, but I have never seen any team refuse to shake hands. Even in earlier India-Pakistan matches, when the situations were much worse, they still shook hands.”

His comments refer to a now widely noted gesture, or the lack of one, where Indian players walked off without engaging in customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts after both the group match and the Super 4 encounter.

While some initially viewed it as an intense cricketing rivalry moment, it was soon understood to be a silent tribute rooted in deeper national grief. The Pahalgam terror attack had claimed the lives of several Indian citizens. In fact, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had openly dedicated India’s victory in the September 14 match to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

As the teams prepare to meet again in the final on September 28, the emotional undercurrent is undeniable. While cricket remains at the heart of the contest, the shadow of recent events ensures that the match will carry far more than just sporting significance.