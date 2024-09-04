Preview
After yet another fantastic performance on Day 6 of Paris Paralympics on Tuesday, Indian athletes will look to deliver medals on Day 7 as well. Tuesday was another day to remember as India bagged five medals and surpassed their previous best for most medals in a single campaign.
On Wednesday, world champion Sachin Khilari will compete in Men’s Shot Put F46 final. Bhavina Patel will take on China’s Zhou Ying in her Table Tennis quarterfinal round in the WS4 category, with a medal at stake. Para archer Harvinder Singh will lock horns with Taipei’s Tseng Lung-Hui in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open Round of 32.
India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 7 LIVE: Bhavina Patel, Sachin Khilari To Lead Medal Charge
