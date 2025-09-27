'If Someone Wants To Be Aggressive...': Salman Agha Makes Massive Comment On Haris Rauf's Controversial Gestures During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: X

As the cricketing world braces for the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has made headlines with his strong stance on on-field aggression. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Agha defended his team’s emotional celebrations throughout the tournament, while also calling for balance and self-control.

When asked about the bold gestures by some of his players, such as Sahibzada Farhan mimicking a rifle celebration and Haris Rauf enacting a crashing airplane and showing six fingers, Agha was unapologetic. He said that players must be allowed to express themselves, especially in high-pressure games like an India-Pakistan final. “Every individual has their own ways. If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not? If you take the aggression from a fast bowler, then what’s left?” Agha remarked.

However, the Pakistan skipper also clarified that such expressions should not cross the line into disrespect. He emphasized that while he gives his players a free hand to play with passion, that freedom comes with responsibility. “Every player knows how to deal with their emotions. As a captain, I give a free hand to any player to react the way they want on the ground unless they disrespect or do something that would bring embarrassment to our people. Until someone does that, there is no problem from me,” he explained.

With the final set for September 28, both teams are aware that the stakes are immense, not just in terms of cricketing glory, but also national pride. India come into the final unbeaten, while Pakistan are hoping to peak at the right moment. In such an atmosphere, emotions are bound to run high. Agha’s challenge as captain will be to ensure that his players play with fire, but without burning bridges.

'I Have Never Seen...': Salman Agha Makes Huge Statement Over 'Handshake' Row Controversy Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

Ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan captain Salman Agha addressed a sensitive issue that has added emotional weight to the tournament. In the pre-match press conference, Agha was asked about the noticeable change in post-match conduct, particularly India's refusal to shake hands after the September 14 group-stage clash.

Responding candidly, Agha said, “I have been playing cricket since 2007, but I have never seen any team refuse to shake hands. Even in earlier India-Pakistan matches, when the situations were much worse, they still shook hands.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His comments refer to a now widely noted gesture, or the lack of one, where Indian players walked off without engaging in customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts after both the group match and the Super 4 encounter.

While some initially viewed it as an intense cricketing rivalry moment, it was soon understood to be a silent tribute rooted in deeper national grief. The Pahalgam terror attack had claimed the lives of several Indian citizens. In fact, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had openly dedicated India’s victory in the September 14 match to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

As the teams prepare to meet again in the final on September 28, the emotional undercurrent is undeniable. While cricket remains at the heart of the contest, the shadow of recent events ensures that the match will carry far more than just sporting significance.