India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 2: Shooter Manu Bhaker Eyes Her Maiden Olympic Medal, PV Sindhu Begins Campaign in Women’s Badminton Singles Opening Round

The Indian contingent had a good outing after a disappointing start on the opening day of the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, July 27. The biggest news from Day 1 of India's campaign was Manu Bhaker making it to the final of the Women's 10m air pistol event.

The doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with singles player Lakshya Sen, won their respective opening rounds in the group stage of badminton. Harmeet Desai advanced to the round of 64 in men's singles table tennis, while Preeti Pawar won the opening bout in the Women's 54 kg boxing event.

The focus will be shifted on Day 2 as Manu Bhaker will be aiming for her maiden Olympic medal. Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Sandeep Singh will be back in action for the individual event in Women's and Men's 10m air rifle.

Badminton star PV Sindhu will begin her quest for her third Olympic medal against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives in the Women's Singles' group stage. HR Prannoy will begin his men's singles campaign against Fabian Roth of France in the group stage. In table tennis, veteran player Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula to play in the round of 64 of men's and women's respectively.

Rower Bajraj Panwar to feature in the Repechage round of the Men's Singles Sculls after finishing fourth in the heats. In swimming, Srihari Natraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu to take part in the heats of men's 100m backstroke and women's 200m freestyle, respectively.

Women's recurve archery team, consist of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari to take on France or Netherlands team in the quarterfinals.

In tennis, Rohan Bopanna and his doubles partner Sriram Balaji to take on France's Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round. In boxing, Nikhat Zareen to take on Maxi Kloetzer in the preliminary round of women's 50 kg bout.

India's Day 2 schedule

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan And Ramita Jindal — 12.45 pm

Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta — 2.45 pm

Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker — 3.30 pm

Badminton (Group Stage)

Women's Singles - PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq - 12:50 PM

Men's Singles - HS Prannoy vs Fabian Roth - 8 PM IST

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar — 2:15 PM

Table Tennis (Round Of 64)

Women’s Singles: Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg — 12.15 pm

Women’s Singles: Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey — 4:30 PM

Men’s Singles: Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul — 3.00 Pm

Men's Singles: Harmeet Desai vs Félix Lebrun - 11:30 PM

Swimming

Men’s 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj — 3.13 Pm

Women’s 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu — 3.30 Pm

Tennis (Round 1)

Men's Doubles - Rohan Bopanna/N Sriram Balaji vs Gael Monfils/Edouard Roger-Vasselin - 3:30 PM

Men's Singles - Sumit Nagal vs Corentin Moutet (FRA) - 3:30 PM

Boxing (Round Of 32)

Women’s 50 kg: Nikhat Zareen vs Maxi Kloetzer - 3:50 PM

Archery (All-Rounds)

Women’s Team: India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) - 5:45 PM IST Onwards