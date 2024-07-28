'Chin Up': Ex-India Shooter Gagan Narang's Heartfelt Post For Sarabjot Singh After Failing To Qualify For Final Of Men's 10m Air Pistol Event At Paris 2024 Olympics

The Olympic bronze medalist and Indian contingent Chef de Mission Gagan Narang posted a heartfelt post for Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh after he failed to make it to the final of the men's 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, July 27.

Sarabjot Singh finished ninth in the qualification round of the individual event of the 10m air pistol with 577 points. The 22-year-old was excelling well in the initial stage of the qualification round as he was consistently in the top eight, the criteria for making it to the final.

However, in the final series, Sarabjot missed a few crucial points that resulted him in pushing out of the positions to qualify for the final. Ambala-born shooter was dejected as he missed out on his chance to qualify for the final by just 1 point.

Both Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Cheema were failed to qualify for the Top 8 in 10M Air Pistol Men Event.



Another disappointment as Sarabjot was one of the medal contender for India.#Olympics2024Paris #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/q33qiVP5VZ — Akshat Jain (@AkshatJainX) July 27, 2024

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gagan Narang consoled Sarabjot Singh while recalling his heartbreak at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Former Indian shooter backed Sarabjot to bounce back in the mixed 10m air pistol event.

"No one can understand how Sarabjot feels like I do. I faced a similar situation missing out on a count back in 2008 Beijing Olympics." 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist wrote on Instagram.

"Chin up @sarabjotsingh30 you have one more event.. You got this.. come back stronger and conquer the world my friend." Narang added.