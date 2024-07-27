India At Paris Olympics 2024: 10m Mixed Rifle Teams Crash Out In Qualification Round; Arjun Babuta & Ramita Jindal Finish 6th

India's 10m mixed rifle teams, Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal, failed to qualify for the final as they were eliminated in the qualification round at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, July 27.

The mixed team pair of Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal finished sixth with 628.7 points, while Sandeep Singh and Elavenil Valarivan ended up in 12th place with 626.3 points.

Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal came close to qualifying for the medal round, finishing just 1.0 point short of the top 4. At one point, they broke into the top 5 and were inching closer to the top 4, but they fell out of the top 5 in the final rounds.

(This is breaking. More to come)