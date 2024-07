India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Boxer Preeti Pawar Registers Dominant Victory Over Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh In Women's 54kg Bout

Preeti Pawar | Credits: Twitter

India's Preeti Pawar advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh by a unanimous decision in the women's 54 kg boxing round of 32 match at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Kim Anh was on top after the first round, where the judges gave her a 3-2 split lead. However, the Indian boxer made a terrific comeback in the next two rounds to seal a victory in her maiden Olympics game.

Pawar will take on Colombia's Yeni Arias in the next round of the event at the prestigious multi-sport event.

20 yo, Preeti Pawar has defeated here opponent 5:0



After trailing in the first round , She did a brilliant comeback in the next two round



She is two win away from assuring a medal for India in boxing....!!!!



Well Done Preeti Pawar 🇮🇳❤️#Paris2024 #Boxing https://t.co/S9xpj45Yhm pic.twitter.com/D7f4OrNdfG — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 27, 2024

The Indian team has 117 athletes, and they will be competing in 16 disciplines. The Olympics started on July 26 and will conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Good for India after disappointing starting to Paris Olympics' campaign

Earlier on Saturday, India's Harmeet Desai advanced to the Round of 64 in the men's singles table tennis at the ongoing Paris Olympics after beating Jordan's Zaid Abo Yaman 4-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5) in the preliminary round.

India shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Guatemala's Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in the men's singles tennis Group L match of the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

🚨 Badminton - @lakshya_sen gets his first win in his first match 👏🏽 A comfortable 2 set win. pic.twitter.com/OdjwuivPIK — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile, ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of the women's 10-meter air pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

Manu Bhaker displayed a stunning performance in the qualification round. In the first two series, Manu ended with 97 points. In the third series, the 22-year-old bagged 98 points. In the final three series, she sealed 96 points to finish in third place with a total of 580-27x.

Meet the first shooter from India to Qualify for the #Paris2024 Finals



Manu Bhaker 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/KBSfJHBIWk — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 27, 2024

On the other hand, Manu's teammate, Rhythm ended up in the 15th spot with a total of 573-14x points and failed to make it into the final round.

Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Cheema failed to make it to the final round of the men's 10 m air pistol competition.

Cheema (18th spot with 574-17x points) and Sarabjot (9th spot with 577-16x points) failed to make it to the final eight who qualified for the medal round.