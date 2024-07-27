India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Manu Bhaker Clinches Final Spot In Women's 10M Pistol Shooting

Manu Bhaker. | (Credits: Twitter)

A supremely confident Manu Bhaker was at the top of her game as she entered the 10m women's air pistol final, salvaging the day for Indian shooting after an underwhelming start by her compatriots in the Olympic Games here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker shot 580 to finish third in the qualifications in which Hungarian ace Veronika Major claimed the top spot with a score of 582. The other Indian representative, Rhythm Sangwan, ended 15th with a score of 573. The final will be held on Sunday.

🇮🇳 𝗗𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿! A terrific performance from Manu Bhaker as she finishes 3rd with a total score of 580 to advance to the final in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. After initial disappointment earlier in the day, we finally have some good… pic.twitter.com/QhdEO8XNPH — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 27, 2024

Reduced to tears following her forgettable outing in her Games debut in Tokyo three years ago, Bhaker is seeking to add an Olympic medal to her very excellent resume.

A prominent shooter, who has gained international recognition for his exploits in the sport form a very young age, Bhaker looked determined to keep the Tokyo memories behind and produced a fine qualification performance.

Manu Bhaker recovers after a brief slip:

The Haryana shooter made a bright start with a total of 97 points to take the fourth spot at the end of Series 1. Bhaker got a 97 in the second series too and remained in fourth as Sangwan slipped to 26th after a poor outing including an 8. But Bhaker was back in the top two after an excellent 98 in her third series.

Bhaker got an 8 in the fifth series, her first bad shot in an otherwise excellent qualification, but she still remained in the mix and eventually made the final.

Earlier, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema sparkled in patches but could not make the men's 10m air pistol final along with both the 10m air rifle mixed teams in a disappointing start for Indian shooters.

Sarabjot finished ninth with a total score of 577 in the qualifications while Arjun ended way behind at 18th with 574.