IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Team India Outplays Pakistan To Register Crucial 88-Run Victory In Colombo

Image: BCCI/X

The India Women’s cricket team continued their dominant form against arch-rivals Pakistan with a comprehensive 88-run victory in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In a match marked by high-intensity cricket and notable individual performances, India set the tone early and never allowed Pakistan to recover.

India posted a total of 247 all out in 50 overs. The top order struggled to convert starts into big scores, but crucial contributions from the middle order proved decisive. Richa Ghosh anchored the innings with 35 runs, while Jemimah Rodrigues added a valuable 32. Their efforts helped India post a competitive total on a pitch that offered assistance to bowlers.

Pakistan’s bowlers had moments of brilliance, with Diana Baig leading the attack, claiming 4 wickets, while Sadiq Iqbal and captain Fatima Sana chipped in with 2 wickets each. Despite their efforts, India managed to build partnerships in the middle overs that proved critical in setting a defendable target.

Chasing 248, Pakistan faltered early and struggled to build momentum. Sidra Amin was the standout performer for the Women in Green, scoring a resilient 81 runs, but wickets fell at regular intervals, preventing a sustained partnership. The Indian bowlers kept tight lines, with Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma picking up 3 wickets each, effectively dismantling Pakistan’s batting order and ensuring India’s victory.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 159 in 43 overs, handing India a convincing 88-run win. This result continues India’s unbeaten streak against Pakistan in ICC Women’s World Cup encounters, further cementing their psychological edge over their neighbors in high-stakes clashes.

The win not only boosts India’s confidence but also strengthens their position in the group stage standings. With balanced contributions across both batting and bowling, India Women have sent a clear message to other contenders: they are strong title contenders in the 2025 World Cup.