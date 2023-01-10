e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SL: Rohit Sharma scores half-century in 41 balls, dedicates milestone to pet dog that passed away, watch video

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma scores half-century in 41 balls, dedicates milestone to pet dog that passed away, watch video

The Indian captain who returned to the India squad for the ODI against Sri Lanka, suffered a personal blow as his pet dog passed away on Monday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Rohit Sharma scored a half century in just 41 balls and then raised his bat to dedicate the milstone to his deceased dog, a pet beagle. The Indian captain who returned to the India squad for the ODI against Sri Lanka, suffered a personal blow as his pet dog passed away on Monday. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a cute picture of their dog and posted an emotional message. "Yesterday was by far the hardest day of our lives. We said goodbye to the love of our lives. You have been the best furbaby anyone could ever have. My first love, my first baby, the most gentle furball that ever lived. Until we meet again. Our lives will always have a little less Magic in it," Ritika wrote with a picture.

Read Also
Rohit Sharma's pet dog passes away, wife Ritika Sajdeh shares emotional message
article-image

India got off to a brilliant start scoring at a brisk pace as both openers looked solid going past the 100 mark without losing a wicket. Losing the toss India was put in to bat first on a pitch that favours batting.

Read Also
WATCH: Rohit Sharma meets young fan at Guwahati stadium, emotional video goes viral
article-image

Dew will play as an important factor as India will bowl second making it hard to grip the ball. India will be look to capitalise on the bright start and score big, which will mark the start of their ODI World Cup preparation.

Read Also
IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Both openers depart, India look to build on strong start 193/2...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Both openers depart, India look to build on strong start 193/2...

IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Both openers depart, India look to build on strong start 193/2...

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma scores half-century in 41 balls, dedicates milestone to pet dog that passed...

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma scores half-century in 41 balls, dedicates milestone to pet dog that passed...

Prithvi Shaw strikes form, scores 235-ball double ton for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Prithvi Shaw strikes form, scores 235-ball double ton for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah to miss majority of Border Gavaskar Trophy: Report

Jasprit Bumrah to miss majority of Border Gavaskar Trophy: Report

IND vs SL: Organisers use anti-snake chemicals at Assam stadium ahead of 1st ODI

IND vs SL: Organisers use anti-snake chemicals at Assam stadium ahead of 1st ODI