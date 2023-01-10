IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma scores half-century in 41 balls, dedicates milestone to pet dog that passed away, watch video

Rohit Sharma scored a half century in just 41 balls and then raised his bat to dedicate the milstone to his deceased dog, a pet beagle. The Indian captain who returned to the India squad for the ODI against Sri Lanka, suffered a personal blow as his pet dog passed away on Monday. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a cute picture of their dog and posted an emotional message. "Yesterday was by far the hardest day of our lives. We said goodbye to the love of our lives. You have been the best furbaby anyone could ever have. My first love, my first baby, the most gentle furball that ever lived. Until we meet again. Our lives will always have a little less Magic in it," Ritika wrote with a picture.

India got off to a brilliant start scoring at a brisk pace as both openers looked solid going past the 100 mark without losing a wicket. Losing the toss India was put in to bat first on a pitch that favours batting.

Dew will play as an important factor as India will bowl second making it hard to grip the ball. India will be look to capitalise on the bright start and score big, which will mark the start of their ODI World Cup preparation.