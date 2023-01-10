Rohit Sharma's pet dog passes away, wife Ritika Sajdeh shares emotional message

India captain Rohit Sharma, who returned to the India squad for the ODI against Sri Lanka, suffered a personal blow as his pet dog passed away on Monday. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a cute picture of their dog and posted an emotional message. "Yesterday was by far the hardest day of our lives. We said goodbye to the love of our lives. You have been the best furbaby anyone could ever have. My first love, my first baby, the most gentle furball that ever lived. Until we meet again. Our lives will always have a little less Magic in it," Ritika wrote with a picture.

India talisman Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty and Tilak Verma reacted to the post.

Meanwhile, the new BCCI selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, which was appointed on January 7, is likely to hold talks with Rohit Sharma and regarding his T20I future, sources told NDTV. "BCCI wants a young team under Hardik Pandya for T20Is," sources said. Hardik Pandya was made the captain of the Indian T20I side for the recently-concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka and that had led to speculation that Rohit's time as the T20I skipper might be coming to end.

Rohit available for all formats

On Monday, on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Rohit, however, said that he wants to continue playing the shortest format. "We have only six T20Is, three are over. So we'll manage, you know to look after those boys till IPL. Then we'll see what happens after the IPL. But certainly, I've not decided to give up the format," Rohit said. Rohit added that a new look team had played the T20Is against Sri Lanka due to workload management of some of the senior players. "If you look at the schedule, there were back-to-back matches, so we decided to look at some players' workload. We wanted to make sure that they get enough break time and manage them. I definitely fall in that (category) as well," Rohit said.