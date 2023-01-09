IND vs SL 1st ODI: Major doubt over skipper Rohit Sharma participation, faces fitness test ahead of return

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is set to return to the India fold in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka at the Guwahati on Tuesday. Rohit was ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh followed by the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka last week. Ahead of his return to the side, Rohit will have to undergo a fitness test to prove that he has recovered to return to the rigours of international cricket.

Kapil Dev wary of Rohit's fitness

Former India captain Kapil Dev also raised doubts over the fitness of Rohit with the 50-over World Cup set to take place in India later this year. “There’s no shortcoming in Rohit Sharma. He has everything but I personally think, there is a huge question mark over his fitness. Is he fit enough? Because a captain should be someone who motivates the other players to get fitter, the teammates should feel proud of their captain,” Kapil Dev was quoted as saying on ABP News.

Fitness must

“I can say with surety that there is a huge doubt over Rohit’s fitness. There has been a lot of criticism that he hasn’t scored that many runs since he has become captain, I kind of agree with it but I don’t think there is any issue with his cricketing skills. He is a very successful cricketer. If he gets fitter, the entire team will rally around him,” he added.

No threat to captaincy

Earlier, reports suggested there is no imminent threat to Rohit ODI and Test captaincy as the BCCI brass hasn't found anything unsatisfactory about his leadership in the traditional formats. Skipper Rohit, along with head coach Rahul Dravid, attended the review meeting in Mumbai. The meeting was conducted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Along with last selection committee's chairman Chetan Sharma, NCA head VVS Laxman, president Roger Binny also attended the review meeting.