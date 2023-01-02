From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Here's how top Indian cricketers celebrated New Year, in pics

By: Ronald Chettiar | January 02, 2023
Virat Kohli and actress Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma spent their New Year with daughter Vamika in Dubai
Cricketer KL Rahul and girlfriend Athiya Shetty celebrated New Year's at a nightclub in Mumbai
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma headed off to Maldives with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira for New Year's vacation
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan visited Paris to celebrate Christmas and New Year
MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva at the Atlantis hotel in Dubai with wife Sakshi Dhoni
