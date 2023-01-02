Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome 2023 in style, pics go viral

India star batsman Virat Kohli is vacationing in Dubai with actress wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

The couple welcomed 2023 in style and posted pictures from their holiday in the Middle East.

Kohli took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and wrote "2023" with a heart emoji.

Kohli enjoyed a successful 2022. The former India skipper ended his 1020-day old century drought by smashing his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

The former India skipper ended his ODI century drought, with a scintillating knock in the third ODI against Bangladesh earlier this month. He ended the year as the tenth highest run-scorer of 2022 with a total of 1348 runs.