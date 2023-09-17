IND vs SL: India Finish Off Sri Lanka In 2 Hours & 26 Minutes As Asia Cup 2023 Final Ends In 129 Balls

The Asia Cup 2023 final will go down as one of the shortest one-day internationals in history thanks to Mohammed Siraj's record-breaking performance at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Rain threat was looming large over the summit clash and it even witnessed a delayed start by 40 minutes due to downpour but India made sure to negate the weather factor after they got on the field with Siraj leading the way.

Jasprit Bumrah sent back Kusal Perera for a duck in the very first over before Siraj took charge of the show with his maiden six-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Siraj paints Colombo Blue

Siraj removed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the fourth over to become the first Indian bowler to take 4 wickets in an over in ODI cricket.

He completed his six-for after the wickets of Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 33 for 7.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did the rest with three wickets as Sri Lanka got bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs, their lowest ODI score against India.

Rohit Sharma then decided to send Ishan Kishan instead of coming out to open himself with Shubman Gill to make sure that the match gets over quickly which is exactly what happened as the duo gunned down the target of 51 in just 6.1 overs to clinch India's 8th Asia Cup title.

3rd shortest game in ODI history

It took just 2 hours and 26 minutes for India to finish the game which started at 3.40 pm and ended at 6.06 pm with only 129 deliveries being bowled in the ODI clash.

It is the third shortest ODI in terms of balls bowled and India's biggest win after considering the deliveries remaining (263) in the game.

