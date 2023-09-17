Mohammed Siraj Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo-Like 'SIUUU' Celebration After 6-Wicket Haul vs Sri Lanka (WATCH)

Mohammed Siraj celebrates. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj is currently the talk of the town as he has single-handedly placed the Men in Blue's hands on the coveted Asia Cup trophy with an outstanding performance in Colombo. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old's Cristiano Ronaldo-like celebration was eye-catching, which the fans got to see every time a Sri Lankan batter went back to the pavilion off Siraj's bowling.

The carnage started in the 4th over of the innings as the Hyderabad-born cricketer came to bowl his 2nd over on the trot. However, that particular over finished Sri Lanka's hopes of racking up a decent total after winning a crucial toss. Siraj unleashed his brutal best, dismissing Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dhananjaya de Silva to leave the hosts reeling at 12-5.

He eventually finished with figures of 7-1-21-6 and broke records like becoming the joint-fastest to take a fifer, first Indian to take 4 wickets in ODIs, and most wickets in the first 10 overs of an ODI for India since 2002.

India open with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for the required target:

With only 51 runs to score, the tourists have opened the innings with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Gill, who had 275 runs before this game, will finish as the highest run-getter of the tournament.

Ishan Kishan grabbed the highlights in the group-stage clash against Pakistan in Kandy by crafting an innings of 82 to rescue the Men in Blue from a precarious 66-4.

