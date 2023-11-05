IND vs SA, CWC 2023: India Complete 243-Run Demolition Of South Africa After Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Fireworks

India's fairytale campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 continued in Kolkata on Sunday as they crushed South Africa by 243 runs to register their eighth win in succession and consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

A special hundred from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's maiden World Cup five-wicket haul helped the Men in Blue run over the Proteas.

Chasing a mammoth 327 for victory, the South African innings folded for just 83 in 27.1 overs with Jadeja bagging 5 for 33 while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav took a couple of wickets each. Mohammed Siraj also contributed with 1 wicket to his name.

Jadeja comes to the party in Kolkata

Jadeja became only the second Indian spinner after Yuvraj Singh to take a five-for in ODI World Cups. Yuvi had achieved the feat first against the West Indies in the 2011 edition which India won under MS Dhoni.

But the day belonged to birthday boy Virat Kohli, who scored his 49th ODI hundred to equal Sachin Tendulkar's world record for the most tons in the format.

Kohli, Iyer lay foundation for India's victory

Kohli's unbeaten 101 along with swashbuckling knocks from Shreyas Iyer (77) and Rohit Sharma (40) helped India post 326 for 5 in 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first on a slow pitch at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli and Iyer were part of a 134-run partnership for the third wicket which laid the foundation India's innings before Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Jadeja (29*) added the finishing touches to take the team total past the 300-run mark.

India will now take on the Netherlands in their final league game at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on November 12 before playing in the semi-finals. South Africa meanwhile, will face Afghanistan on November 10 in Ahmedabad.

Kohli adjudged Player of the Match

"It was a big game, probably playing the toughest team in the tournament. There was a motivation to do well. Because it happened on my birthday, it becomes special and the people made it more special for me," Kohli said after bagging the Player of the Match award.

He also spoke about equalling Tendulkar's record and the praise he received from the Master Blaster himself on social media after his knock.

"It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me, I know where I come from, I know the days where I have been watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me," Kohli said.

