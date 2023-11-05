IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Birthday Boy Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar's World Record Of 49 ODI Hundreds In Kolkata

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday achieved a major milestone during Match 37 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Kolkata. Kohli scored his 49th ODI hundred to equal Sachin Tendulkar's world record for the most tons in one-day internationals.

Kohli hit his 49th ODI hundred in his 289th match, 173 matches faster than his idol Tendulkar.

Kohli also equalled Tendulkar's record of scoring over 6000 runs in a single country in ODI cricket during his knock against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

The 35-year-old has been in prolific form with the bat for India in this tournament, scoring over 500 runs in 8 ODIs at an average of over 100.

He is the second highest scorer in this World Cup behind South Africa opener Quinton de Kock (545).

Kohli has amassed 543 runs in 8 ODIs at an average of over 108 with two tons and four fifties. His latest ton was his fourth in World Cup cricket.

Just three batters have crossed the 500-run mark in this edition - Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli & Rachin Ravindra (523). Kohli is the third Indian to achieve the feat in a single ODI World Cup after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli also became the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli to score a century on his birthday in ODI cricket.

S Tendulkar 134 vs Aus Sharjah 1998 (25th birthday)

V Kambli 100* vs Eng Jaipur 1993 (21)

V Kohli vs SA Kolkata 2023* (35)

Tendulkar on Kohli's 49th ton

Just a few days ago Sachin Tendulkar had opened up on Kohli nearing his 49 hundreds record and was happy with the fact that it will stay with India in ODI cricket.

"The 49 ODI hundreds record is not my record, it's India's record. As long as it stays with India, I am happy," Tendulkar said at the mid-innings break when India took on Sri Lanka in their last game.

Talking about his journey in international cricket, Kohli said that he never expected himself to score so many runs and centuries for Team India since making his international debut in 2008.

"If you talk about cricket, where my career is right now... God has blessed me with the career span and performances. I never thought it would pan out like this. No one can plan these things.

"I never thought I would score so many centuries and runs in 12 years. This has been my dream always about how to make the my team win and give my 100% always for my team. I always thought to do well for my team and make the team win in difficult situations," Kohli told Star Sports.

