 IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Sends Out Message For Shreyas Iyer To Accelerate, Batter Responds With Quickfire 77; Watch
Shreyas Iyer scored 77 off 87 balls with 7 fours and a couple of sixes after India won the toss and elected to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image

A message from the captain did the trick for Team India on Sunday as Rohit Sharma asked Shreyas Iyer to accelerate against South Africa and the batter responded with a quickfire knock in Match 37 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

A video is going viral on social media which shows Rohit sending out Ishan Kishan to give the message to Iyer, who was batting on 17 off 37 balls at the time as the Proteas put a break on the Indian scoring rate during the middle overs.

Iyer got the captain's message to up the ante and he did exactly that. He responded by smashing 53 runs off the next 40 deliveries he faced before getting out on 77.

Iyer forged a 134-run partnership with birthday boy Virat Kohli, who is nearing his 49th ODI hundred. The stand is the highest by any team against South Africa in this World Cup.

Iyer smashed 7 fours and a couple of towering sixes to take India's score past the 200-run mark on a slow pitch in Kolkata.

article-image

