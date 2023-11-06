 IND vs SA, CWC, 2023: 'Review Banta Hai, Yahi Ek Batsman Hai B*****d', Rohit Sharma's Viral DRS Call Caught On Stump Mic; Watch
A video of Rohit Sharma's remark, which was caught on the stump mic, is going viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
Rohit Sharma made a terrific call to take the Decision Review System (DRS) against the in-form Heinrich Klaasen during the ongoing match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

But it was the hilarious remark which he made before taking the review which has caught everyone's attention.

A video of Rohit's remark, which was caught on the stump mic, is going viral on social media.

"Review banta hai lene ke liye, ye hi hai ek batsman hai bhen****," Rohit told the bowler Ravindra Jadeja, who also wanted the captain to take the DRS.

The dismissal happened in the 13th over of the Proteas' run chase when Jadeja bowled a flighted delivery to Klaasen, who looked to sweep but missed the ball and got hit on the front pad.

The on-field umpire did not give it out even though all the Indian players went up in appeal. Rohit, after consulting with Jadeja and wicketkeeper KL Rahul, decided to take the DRS.

The replays showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps and three reds appeared on the giant screen at the stadium. The on-field umpire had to reverse his decision to OUT.

It was Jadeja's second wicket after he castled captain Temba Bavuma for 11 in the 9th over. The Men in Blue reduced South Africa to 40 for 4 in the 13th over after posting 326 for 5 on the board thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 101.

India are chasing their eighth win in succession in the ICC World Cup. Both India and South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals.

