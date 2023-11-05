'Never Going To Be As Good As Sachin Tendulkar': Virat Kohli On Equalling His Hero's Record Of 49 ODI Hundreds; Watch

Former India captian Virat Kohli is not short of runs in any way in this ICC World Cup 2023 but he was at a loss for words when he was told about the praise he got from Sachin Tendulkar on social media after equalling his ODI record in Kolkata.

Kohli hit his 49th ODI century to match Tendulkar's long-standing world record before India crushed South Africa by 243 runs to register win number 8 in succession.

Kohli contributed with 101 not out in India's total of 326 for 5 after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Kohli also equalled Tendulkar's record of scoring over 6000 runs in a single country in ODI cricket with both batters reaching the landmark in India.

Tendulkar was one of the first ones to wish Kohli on social media after the century.

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!" Tendulkar posted on Instragram," Tendulkar tweeted on X.

King stunned after Master's praise

Kohli's hundred was even more special as he scored it on his 35th birthday to delight the capacity crowd at the Eden Gardens, where he had hit his maiden ODI century.

"Tendulkar's message is quite special. It's all too much to take in for now. It's a huge honour to equal my hero's record. He's perfection with the bat. It's an emotional moment. But I am never going to be as good as him.

"I know the days I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. To receive appreciation from him means a lot to me," Kohli said after being adjudged Player of the Match.

"It was a big game. Probably playing the toughest team in the tournament so far, there was motivation for doing well. People made it a bit more special on my birthday," he added.

Five-star Jadeja

The bowlers came to the part in the city of joy after Kohli's fireworks as the home team bowled out the Proteas for 83 in just 27.1 overs with Ravindra Jadeja bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI World Cup cricket. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with a couple of wickets for the team.

Jadeja became only the second Indian spinner after Yuvraj Singh to take a five-for in ODI World Cups. Yuvi had achieved the feat first against the West Indies in the 2011 edition which India won under MS Dhoni.

