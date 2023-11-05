IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma And Ravichandran Ashwin's Wives Cheer For Virat Kohli As He Equals Sachin Tendulkar's World Record; WATCH

Ritika Sajdeh and Prithi Narayanan applaud for Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan could not help but clap for Virat Kohli as the Indian batting star reached a massive milestone in the 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Naryanan and Sajdeh were all smiles as the right-handed batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

The incident occurred in the 48th over of the innings as Kohli took a single by punching to cover. He removed his helmet and acknowledged the crowd, earning a distinct recognition of scoring a World Cup hundred on his birthday, joining Mitchell Marsh and Ross Taylor in the process.

Here's the clip of the two ladies clapping for Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli's unbeaten century propels India to a daunting score:

As far as India's batting performance go, they did it commendably and justified Rohit Sharma's decision to ask the Proteas to bowl first. The Indian skipper himself led the way with a 22-ball 40, laced with six boundaries and two sixes before Kagiso Rabada got the better of him.

After Keshav Maharaj bamboozled Shubman Gill, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer bed in to stitch a 134-run partnership. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also crafted brilliant cameos, but the star of the show was Kohli, who stayed unbeaten at 101 off 121 deliveries.

The Proteas undoubtedly have a massive task on their hands as they aim to chase 327 for their 7th win of the tournament.