 IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'Pakistan Weaker Team Compared To India,' Feels Waqar Younis
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'Pakistan Weaker Team Compared To India,' Feels Waqar Younis

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'Pakistan Weaker Team Compared To India,' Feels Waqar Younis

In the World Cup, India will face Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad, and Waqar Younis said pressure will be there on both the outfits but said Men in Blue just could have an edge.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
India will face Pakistan in the ODI World Cup on October 14 | (Credits: Twitter)

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis rated India a better side over Pakistan going into the World Cup while basing his observation on the better preparation of the Rohit Sharma-led team ahead of the quadrennial big bash.

India had recently won the Asia Cup and handed a massive 228-run defeat to their arch-rivals in a Super 4 match at Colombo.

In the World Cup, India will face Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad, and Younis said pressure will be there on both the outfits but said Men in Blue just could have an edge.

Read Also
Lamb Chops & Butter Chicken But No Beef: Here's What Pakistan Team Will Be Served In Hyderabad...
article-image

Waqar explains why Pakistan is weaker than India

"As we all know, it (India vs Pakistan) will be the biggest game, mother of all the games. So, when you play in Ahmedabad, you will have to control your nerves, and not only Pakistan will be under pressure since it is a weaker team as compared to India.

"But India will also be under pressure because the crowd in the stadium will create pressure on both the teams," Younis told Star Sports.

"However, if we judge purely based on the team's performance, India definitely will be a better team," he added.

Read Also
CWC 2023: Pakistan Players React After Receiving Warm Welcome At Hyderabad Airport & Hotel, Say...
article-image

'Absence of Naseem Shah will be a big disadvantage'

Younis was also mindful of the Pakistani's unstable form, and said the injury-enforced absence of pacer Naseem Shah could put them in a significant disadvantage.

"If I talk about Pakistan, they are a miss and hit this time. The absence of Naseem Shah will be a big disadvantage because Naseem and Shaheen (Afridi) used to complement each other with new ball."

"Though Hasan Ali has been declared as his replacement; he has got a lot of experience and gave brilliant performances in the past, but I feel, to suddenly come and perform on this kind of big stage will not be an easy task for him," said Younis.

Waqar's take on Team India

Analysing the Indian squad, Younis said the team has great spinners, while its bench strength is equally potent.

"If we only talk about ticking the boxes then we will see no other team can match India right now because they have good spinners, who are playing right now in the starting XI such as Kuldeep, Jadeja. But they also have strong bench strength."

Read Also
'Aakhir Pakistan Team Ko Bhi Bhagwa Pehna Hi Diya': Netizens Troll Saffron 'Gamcha' Welcome For...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Superfan Bashir Chacha Detained For Waving Pakistan Flag At Hyderabad Airport;...

ICC World Cup 2023: Superfan Bashir Chacha Detained For Waving Pakistan Flag At Hyderabad Airport;...

ICC World Cup 2023: Full Squad List Of All 10 Teams As Deadline To Update Teams Expires

ICC World Cup 2023: Full Squad List Of All 10 Teams As Deadline To Update Teams Expires

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'Pakistan Weaker Team Compared To India,' Feels Waqar Younis

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'Pakistan Weaker Team Compared To India,' Feels Waqar Younis

AFC Champions League: Mumbai FC vs Neymar-Led Al-Hilal Match Shifted To DY Patil Stadium In Pune

AFC Champions League: Mumbai FC vs Neymar-Led Al-Hilal Match Shifted To DY Patil Stadium In Pune

Asian Games 2023: India Assured Of Another Medal As Rohan Bopanna & Rutuja Bhosale Reach Mixed...

Asian Games 2023: India Assured Of Another Medal As Rohan Bopanna & Rutuja Bhosale Reach Mixed...