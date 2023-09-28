CWC 2023: Pakistan Players React After Receiving Warm Welcome At Hyderabad Airport & Hotel, Say ‘Overwhelmed With Indian Hospitality’ (Watch Videos & Pics)

Pakistan Players React After Receiving Warm Welcome At Hyderabad Airport & Hotel | Twitter

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Team on Wednesday arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad amid tight security. The Pakistan Cricket Team received a warm welcome from the Indian fans at the airport. The entire team was overwhelmed by the warm welcome they received in India. Pakistan Cricket Team which is the arch rival of the Indian Cricket Team did not expect the turnout of such huge crowd on arriving at the airport. They also received a warm welcome as they arrived at the hotel.

Pakistan Cricket Team arrived in India for CWC 2023

The Pakistani players who arrived in India to participate in the biggest tournament of cricket which is the World Cup 2023 were thankful to the crowd for their gesture towards the team. They took to their official social media accounts and thanked the Indian crowd for the friendly and warm welcome in Hyderabad. Pakistani players arrived in the country Pakistan via Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Several videos are surfacing on social media showing a huge crowd at the airport welcoming the team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam react after warm welcome

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took to his official Instagram account and appreciated the Indian hospitality and said, "Great Welcome Thus Far." Pakistani skipper Babar Azam who will lead the side in the tournament also took to his social media account and thanked the people of India for their enthusiastic welcome and great hospitality. Sharing a pic on the social media account, he said, "Overwhelmed With The Love And Support Here In Hyderabad."

Shaheen Shah Afridi praises the warm welcome at Hyderabad Airport | Instagram

Babar Azam overwhelmed with love and support in Hyderabad | Instagram

Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan praise Indian hospitality

Pakistan batsman Iftikhar Ahmed also praised the warm welcome they received at the airport. He shared a video on his official social media account and showed a thumps up at the airport. Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan also praised the Indian hospitality. He also took to his official social media account and said, "Amazing reception from the people here. Everything was super smooth. Looking forward to the next 1.5 months."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PCB and pacer Hassan Ali also share the video of welcome at Hyderabad airport

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared a video of the cricket team arriving at the Hyderabad airport on its official social media account and said, "A warm welcome in Hyderabad as we land on Indian shores." Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali also shared a video and said, "Team Pakistan receiving a wonderful welcome in Hyderabad, India. Lovely to see I am the Part of This Team."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli will host party for Pakistani players

Star Indian cricketer and veteran Virat Kohli also welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Team to India. He shared a video of the team arriving in India and said that he will host a party for them at his house. He said, "I warmly Welcome Pakistan Cricket Team on their arrival in my country after a long time period of 7 years, I will host a party for my friends specially for Shadab at my house, Love you all, always spread love and joy."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India vs Pakistan on October 14 at Narendra Modi stadium

The most anticipated tournament of cricket kickstarts from Thursday (October 5) with England facing New Zealand in the in the tournament starter. Pakistan is scheduled to play its first match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday (October 6) against Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Arch rivals India and Pakistan will face each other at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)