ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team Comes To India After 7 Years; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
The Pakistan cricket team landed at Hyderabad Airport post 8pm on September 27
The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will play 2 warm-up matches in Hyderabad ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023
The 33-member Pakistani contingent got their visas to travel to India less than 2 days before their departure
Several fans were present at the airport to welcome the Pakistan cricket team
There was extremely tight security at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport for the Pak team's arrival
Babar Azam will look to become only the second Pakistan captain after Imran Khan to win the ODI World Cup
Pakistan will play 2 warm-up matches in Hyderabad before starting their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign vs the Netherlands on October 6