Lamb Chops & Butter Chicken But No Beef: Here's What Pakistan Team Will Be Served In Hyderabad During ICC World Cup 2023

The Pakistan cricket team in India won't be served any beef in the hotels that they will be staying in India during the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday night where they will be staying till October 10. This is their first visit to India in seven years with their last trip being during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

The team won't be served any beef but their menu will include lamb chops, mutton curry, Hyderabadi biryani, grilled fish, butter chicken and vegetable pulao.

Pakistan last visited India for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 and will now prepare themselves to take back their second ODI World Cup title.

A warm welcome in Hyderabad as we land on Indian shores 👏#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/poyWmFYIwK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2023

The Men in Green have already started practicing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal where they will play a couple of warm-up matches against New Zealand (September 29) and Australia (October 3) before starting their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Oct 6.

They will then face Sri Lanka at the same venue on Oct 10 before going to Ahmedabad for the blockbuster clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Oct 14.

Hyderabad Police working overtime

Security officials in the city are literally working overtime to ensure a smooth stay for the Pakistan cricket team in India.

Police officials are having to stretch themselves due to the festivities around the Ganesh idol immersion that coincides with warm-up games of the World Cup.

For the same reason, the Pakistan's opening warming-up game on Friday will be played without spectators as the police cannot provide adequate security.

"The team is fully satisfied with security whether it is at the stadium or at the hotel," said a PCB source.

As part of the BCCI's last minute schedule change, Hyderabad are forced to host back-to-back games on October 9 and 10, pushing more pressure on the stretched resources of police.