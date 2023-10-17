IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: PCB Files Complaint With ICC Over Crowd Behaviour In Ahmedabad, Visa Delays

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the inappropriate behaviour of fans present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during their ODI World Cup 2023 clash against India on October 14.

The PCB has also mentioned about the delays in visas for the Pakistani journalists and fans for the ongoing tournament in India.

Only 5 Pakistani journalists covered the match in the stadium but no fans from across the border were visible in the stands.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.

"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the PCB said in a statement.

A series of unfortunate events in Ahmedabad

Pakistani players, including Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan were subjected to boos and taunting by the Indian fans present at the world's largest cricket stadium last Saturday.

Captain Babar was booed by the crowd at the toss while Rizwan was taunted with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" by a section of fans when he was going back to the dressing room after his dismissal on 49.

Mickey Arthur's scathing criticism

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur also raised the issue of the lack of support for his players and the behaviour of the crowd during the match.

The entire cricketing fraternity, including here in India, condemned the incidents on social media.

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf was present at the stadium and was a witness to all this during the match. He went back to Pakistan and held a series of meetings with senior board officials before they lodged an official protest with the ICC.

India (192/3) crushed Pakistan (191) by 7 wickets in Match 12 of the ICC World Cup 2023 to top the points table after three wins from as many games.

