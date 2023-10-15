IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: 'Collapse Cost Us', Babar Azam Rues Poor Batting As Pakistan Fail To End Losing Streak Against India

Babar Azam. | (Credits: Twitter)

Captain Babar Azam rued Pakistan's batting collapse after his side suffered a seven-wicket defeat against arch-rival India in the World Cup.

India dominated with the bat and ball in the marquee encounter. As a result, the Men in Green failed to end the losing streak against India in 50-over World Cups, suffering their 8th consecutive defeat.

Babar Azam (50), and Mohammad Riawan (49), stepped up for Pakistan but the team lost eight wickets for 36 runs and collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all out.

"We started well, good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good. We are not up to the mark with the new ball," Babar said in a post-match presentation on Saturday.

Pakistan skipper praised India captain who scored a magnificent 86 of 63 balls with the help of six boundaries and six maximum.

"The way Rohit played, was an outstanding innings. We just tried to take wickets, but that didn't happen."

India lost wickets but continued to score quickly:

Coming to the match, Indian batters looked well poised from the beginning to chase the Pakistan total. Shubman Gill, who made his first appearance in the ODI World Cup, scored some scintillating hits before losing his wicket. He struck three consecutive fours off Hasan Ali in the second over of the Indian innings.

Shubman was out on Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling and the hope his wicket may have generated among Pakistan fans was short-lived.

Virat Kohli joined Rohit, who was smooth in his power hitting. Kohli also came up with some strong blows before he was caught off the bowling of Hasan Ali during the powerplay. Rohit and Shreyas took charge and strode along even as Pakistan bowlers tried hard to get a breakthrough.

