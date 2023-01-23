IND vs NZ: Rahul Dravid leaves reporters in splits after question on Virat Kohli's position in India T20 team; WATCH

India head coach Rahul Dravid made it clear to everyone that Virat Kohli's position in the national T20I team was never in question after being asked about the same by a journalist at the pre-match press conference ahead of their third ODI against New Zealand in Indore.

Dravid in fact, didn't even let the journalist finish his question on Kohli as he interrupted him mid-way to gave his reply.

“Till last year, Virat's position in the T20 team was questioned,” the reporter started when he was interrupted by Dravid. “Not by us. Not at all, never by us!," the former India captain shot back, leaving the entire room in splits.

Why India rested Kohli & Rohit

Dravid then went on to explain why Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were not selected for the three-T20I series against the Kiwis.

“Workload management is something that is a part and parcel of the game today. We keep reviewing these things. You will call the break we have given to some of our boys (Rohit, Virat, KL) in the T20 series as workload management,” Dravid said.

Workload Management

“Injury management and workload management are two different things, we have to keep balancing the two based on what the priority is for us in the short term considering the amount of cricket we play and ensuring that we have our big players available for us in the big tournaments.”

India have already taken an unbeatable 2-0 series lead over New Zealand and will host the Black Caps in the final ODI in Indore on Tuesday.

