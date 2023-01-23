e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ: Rahul Dravid leaves reporters in splits after question on Virat Kohli's position in India T20 team; WATCH

IND vs NZ: Rahul Dravid leaves reporters in splits after question on Virat Kohli's position in India T20 team; WATCH

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Rahul Dravid was asked about whether Virat Kohli's position in the Indian T20 team was ever in doubt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India head coach Rahul Dravid made it clear to everyone that Virat Kohli's position in the national T20I team was never in question after being asked about the same by a journalist at the pre-match press conference ahead of their third ODI against New Zealand in Indore.

Dravid in fact, didn't even let the journalist finish his question on Kohli as he interrupted him mid-way to gave his reply.

“Till last year, Virat's position in the T20 team was questioned,” the reporter started when he was interrupted by Dravid. “Not by us. Not at all, never by us!," the former India captain shot back, leaving the entire room in splits.

Read Also
Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'
article-image

Why India rested Kohli & Rohit

Dravid then went on to explain why Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were not selected for the three-T20I series against the Kiwis.

“Workload management is something that is a part and parcel of the game today. We keep reviewing these things. You will call the break we have given to some of our boys (Rohit, Virat, KL) in the T20 series as workload management,” Dravid said.

Read Also
'Watch By Who': Virat Kohli reminds Shubman Gill of gifted watch in friendly banter on Instagram
article-image

Workload Management

“Injury management and workload management are two different things, we have to keep balancing the two based on what the priority is for us in the short term considering the amount of cricket we play and ensuring that we have our big players available for us in the big tournaments.”

India have already taken an unbeatable 2-0 series lead over New Zealand and will host the Black Caps in the final ODI in Indore on Tuesday.

Read Also
IND vs NZ: Daryll Mitchell says India tour helping New Zealand 'try out new formations'
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony of ₹1.30 lakh to estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony of ₹1.30 lakh to estranged wife Hasin Jahan

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza 'heart' star couple's beautiful marriage...

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza 'heart' star couple's beautiful marriage...

Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see...

Fast bowlers Varun Aaron & Ishant Sharma attend KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's wedding in Khandala; see...

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Indore boy Rajat Patidar may have to wait for India debut as Rahul Dravid says ODI XI 'totally fit'

Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee under Mary Kom will begin impartial probe, says Sports...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee under Mary Kom will begin impartial probe, says Sports...