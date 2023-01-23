'Watch By Who': Virat Kohli reminds Shubman Gill of gifted watch in friendly banter on Instagram

e-Paper Get App
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's cordial social media conversation with Virat Kohli has gained widespread attention online

Monday, January 23, 2023
Virat Kohli has set the benchmark for every young cricketer or aspiring cricketer to follow. He seems to have found a new mentee in new batting sensation Shubman Gill. Gill who has been in ridculous form lately is often seeing chatting to the former Indian captain. It now appears so that cricketing advice is not the only subject of the Kohli-Gill conversations but also fashion tips and accessories.

In his recent photo uploaded on Instagram, Shubman is seen adversting for a brand. The newly christened ODI double centurion tagged all those that were involved in the shoot from the Editor in chief to the make up artist.

Interestingly in the comment section Gill forgot to thank his accessories assistant none other than Virat Kohli. Kohli commented on Gill's post "And watch? By who?". Gill replied saying  "By the courtesy of the monarch".

